Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $668-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.93 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 226,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $550.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 84,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $205,271.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,158,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,325.58. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 227,321 shares of company stock valued at $542,103 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

