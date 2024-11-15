Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (NYSE: STN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2024 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2024 – Stantec is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 97,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Stantec Inc alerts:

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

