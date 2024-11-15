RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in October

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,616. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
