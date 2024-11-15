RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in October

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,616. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

