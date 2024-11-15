RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.75. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 1,668,034 shares traded.
RLX Technology Stock Up 4.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.93.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
