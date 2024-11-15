RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Down 3.9 %

RTX stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.28. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

