Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SGCFF remained flat at $4.46 during trading hours on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
