Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBH. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 833,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 766,815 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 601,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the period.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
