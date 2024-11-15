Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

