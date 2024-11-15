Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.70 and traded as high as $263.49. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $254.31, with a volume of 3,718 shares traded.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.95.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
