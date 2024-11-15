Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scorpio Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,280. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

