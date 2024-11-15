Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scorpio Gold Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,280. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
