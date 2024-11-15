Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Azul’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Azul in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Azul Stock Performance

Azul stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Azul has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Azul by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

