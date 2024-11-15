ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 76 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,039.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $924.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $819.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,061.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2,963.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 925.2% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $64,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

