ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.2% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.04.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,928. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,039.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $924.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,061.66. The company has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.