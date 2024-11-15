Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SEZL traded up $12.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.00. 70,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,755. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $454.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02.
In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,099,245.54. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,709 shares of company stock valued at $18,273,973. 57.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
