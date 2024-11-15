Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1 billion-$14.1 billion.
Sharp Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
