Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1 billion-$14.1 billion.

Sharp Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Sharp alerts:

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.