Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $129,388,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,793,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

