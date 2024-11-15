Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ExlService by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 59,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ExlService by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $911,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. This trade represents a 27.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,483 shares of company stock worth $20,737,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

