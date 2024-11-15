Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $542.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.75 and a 12 month high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

