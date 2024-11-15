Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM opened at $128.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

