Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 122.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $137.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.22 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average of $169.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

