Shopify (TSE:SHO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.90 billion.

Shopify Stock Performance

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on SHO

About Shopify

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.