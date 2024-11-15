Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Increases By 47.1%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

3i Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.80. 90,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,551. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

