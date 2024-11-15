Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Declines By 35.6%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 108.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

