Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Declines By 19.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ BROGW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,939. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
