Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Declines By 19.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ BROGW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,939. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.