Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Grows By 81.8%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $7.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
