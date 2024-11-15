Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Grows By 81.8%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Featured Articles

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

