Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 46.4%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
CNNEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
