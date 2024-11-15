Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 46.4%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

CNNEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

