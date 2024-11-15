Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Rises By 29.3%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 404,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.02. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $158.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

