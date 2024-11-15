Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Declines By 62.0%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

