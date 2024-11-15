Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Expands By 124.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the October 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

