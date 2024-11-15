Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Drops By 17.7%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 521,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NFBK remained flat at $13.46 during midday trading on Friday. 128,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,438. The stock has a market cap of $577.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

