Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Increases By 24.5%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,972,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 1,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,232.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566. OCI has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

