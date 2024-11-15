Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Increases By 24.5%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,972,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 1,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,232.8 days.
OCI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566. OCI has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.
OCI Company Profile
