Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Declines By 18.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

Shares of OXLCL remained flat at $23.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

