Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Expands By 32.1%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,859.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
