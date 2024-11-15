Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declines By 38.2%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVNLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 471,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

