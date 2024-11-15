Short Interest in TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Drops By 33.3%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TMVWY stock remained flat at $6.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
