Short Interest in TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Drops By 33.3%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMVWY stock remained flat at $6.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

