Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 41.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,910,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the October 15th total of 16,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,875,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

