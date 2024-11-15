Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Decreases By 60.0%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

