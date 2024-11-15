Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Grows By 15.8%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,442,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 40,102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

Shares of WCHNF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.19.

Get West China Cement alerts:

About West China Cement

(Get Free Report)

Read More

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.