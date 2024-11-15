Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Grows By 15.8%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,442,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 40,102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
West China Cement Stock Performance
Shares of WCHNF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.19.
About West China Cement
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West China Cement
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.