Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,275 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,210 shares of company stock valued at $31,040,994 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STZ opened at $241.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

