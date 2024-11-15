Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CAO David W. Garner Sells 5,090 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) CAO David W. Garner sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $128,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,391.50. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 143,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,021. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 13.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 29.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

