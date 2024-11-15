Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,992 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $16.39. 296,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,029. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

