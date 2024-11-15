Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $435,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,477 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,143 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $66.70. 263,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

