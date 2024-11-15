Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on December 16th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6633 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

