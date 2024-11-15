Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on December 16th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6633 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.75.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Telecommunications
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.