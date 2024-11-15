SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 349,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 956,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.