SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.19 on Friday. SKYX Platforms has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -2,826.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

