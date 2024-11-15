SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 296,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.