SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,628,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 9,365,712 shares.The stock last traded at $93.35 and had previously closed at $96.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

