SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

