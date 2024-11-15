Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

SPB stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.23. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.