Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.03. Approximately 187,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 579,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

